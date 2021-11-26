No. 13 Iowa St. 75, Charlotte 59

CHARLOTTE (1-4)
McKinney 2-9 0-0 4, Williams 5-7 0-0 11, Boykin 7-13 1-1 15, Jett-Wilson 5-14 5-8 18, McMillian 4-11 0-0 8, Busick 1-3 0-0 3, Lawrence 0-0 0-0 0, Roach 0-2 0-0 0, McGraw 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-59 6-9 59
IOWA ST. (5-0)
Kane 4-6 5-5 13, Donarski 4-15 0-0 9, Aubrey Joens 1-6 2-2 5, Ashley Joens 8-19 6-8 27, Ryan 4-7 4-4 12, Diew 0-1 2-2 2, Jordao 3-5 1-2 7, Frederick 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-60 20-23 75
|Charlotte
|9
|15
|21
|14
|—
|59
|Iowa St.
|26
|13
|16
|20
|—
|75
3-Point Goals_Charlotte 5-17 (McKinney 0-3, Williams 1-2, Boykin 0-4, Jett-Wilson 3-5, Busick 1-2, Roach 0-1), Iowa St. 7-26 (Donarski 1-7, Joens 1-4, Joens 5-11, Ryan 0-3, Frederick 0-1). Assists_Charlotte 14 (McMillian 6), Iowa St. 10 (Ryan 5). Fouled Out_Charlotte Boykin. Rebounds_Charlotte 22 (Jett-Wilson 2-7), Iowa St. 45 (Joens 5-15). Total Fouls_Charlotte 17, Iowa St. 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_276.
