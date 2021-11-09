No. 13 Kentucky 81, Presbyterian 53

PRESBYTERIAN (0-1)
Carter 2-7 2-4 6, Compton 3-6 2-2 8, Bracone 1-3 0-0 3, Johnson 3-10 5-6 11, Willis 2-5 3-4 7, Brady 3-4 0-0 6, Capley 0-2 0-0 0, Madden 0-0 0-0 0, Stockton 1-2 0-0 3, Belquist 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Kindseth 2-4 0-0 4, Raflo 2-3 0-0 5, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-46 12-16 53
KENTUCKY (1-0)
Edwards 9-11 2-2 20, Owens 2-4 0-0 4, Howard 6-12 1-4 15, King 0-4 0-0 0, Massengill 3-6 0-0 8, Benton 5-9 1-2 12, Hunt 7-11 4-9 18, Walker 2-8 0-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-65 8-19 81
|Presbyterian
|25
|12
|6
|10
|—
|53
|Kentucky
|15
|23
|29
|14
|—
|81
3-Point Goals_Presbyterian 3-14 (Carter 0-2, Compton 0-2, Bracone 1-2, Johnson 0-3, Willis 0-1, Stockton 1-2, Kindseth 0-1, Raflo 1-1), Kentucky 5-20 (Edwards 0-1, Howard 2-7, King 0-2, Massengill 2-3, Benton 1-3, Hunt 0-2, Walker 0-2). Assists_Presbyterian 11 (Johnson 5), Kentucky 26 (Howard 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Presbyterian 31 (Team 3-4), Kentucky 32 (Hunt 3-9). Total Fouls_Presbyterian 19, Kentucky 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,321.
