Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 13 Michigan 69, Oakland 58

The Associated Press
November 22, 2021 9:37 pm
< a min read
      

OAKLAND (2-3)

Perry 1-7 1-2 3, Beatty 1-6 0-0 2, Breedy 5-9 0-0 11, Dean 4-10 5-6 15, Sims 4-8 0-0 10, Luchenbach 2-3 0-0 4, Blackwell 1-4 0-0 2, Gouard 1-4 0-0 2, Staley 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 2-6 4-4 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-57 10-12 58

MICHIGAN (5-0)

Kiser 4-8 2-2 11, Stuck 1-1 2-2 4, Nolan 2-9 0-0 6, Rauch 4-9 1-1 10, Sidor 0-2 0-0 0, Hillmon 11-13 3-6 25, Varejao 0-0 0-0 0, Hobbs 0-1 0-0 0, Phelia 2-12 4-6 8, Sollom 0-0 0-0 0, Wiggins 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 2-3 1-1 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-58 13-18 69

Oakland 6 15 16 21 58
Michigan 19 14 17 19 69

3-Point Goals_Oakland 6-19 (Perry 0-3, Beatty 0-2, Breedy 1-1, Dean 2-5, Sims 2-4, Luchenbach 0-1, Blackwell 0-2, Williams 1-1), Michigan 4-13 (Kiser 1-2, Nolan 2-7, Rauch 1-2, Sidor 0-1, Phelia 0-1). Assists_Oakland 7 (Williams 3), Michigan 13 (Rauch 4). Fouled Out_Oakland Dean. Rebounds_Oakland 24 (Gouard 2-4), Michigan 43 (Hillmon 6-11). Total Fouls_Oakland 20, Michigan 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,967.

        Insight by Okta: This exclusive e-book highlights how identity and access management will continue to evolve as agencies face more aggressive cyber threats while keeping data and systems accessible.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|22 Securing America's Digital...
11|22 The Future of Manufacturing: Taking...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force graduates all-domain operational planners for air components