No. 13 Oregon 83, Texas Southern 66

TEXAS SOUTHERN (0-0)
Hopkins 2-2 0-0 4, Nicholas 4-5 1-1 9, Walker 5-13 7-8 19, Gilliam 2-2 1-2 6, Lawson 1-3 0-1 2, Henry 4-9 1-1 10, Rasas 1-6 2-2 4, Jones 2-5 0-0 5, Gresham 3-4 1-2 7, Barnes 0-1 0-0 0, Etienne 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 13-17 66.
OREGON (0-0)
Guerrier 3-11 0-0 8, Williams 2-8 2-3 7, Harmon 4-15 4-4 15, Richardson 5-10 6-6 20, Young 5-8 2-2 14, Soares 4-7 2-2 10, Kepnang 2-4 3-4 7, Bittle 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Wur 0-0 0-0 0, Reichle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-65 19-21 83.
Halftime_Oregon 36-26. 3-Point Goals_Texas Southern 5-16 (Walker 2-5, Gilliam 1-1, Henry 1-2, Jones 1-4, Barnes 0-1, Lawson 0-1, Etienne 0-2), Oregon 12-36 (Richardson 4-8, Harmon 3-10, Young 2-5, Guerrier 2-8, Williams 1-3, Soares 0-2). Fouled Out_Nicholas. Rebounds_Texas Southern 30 (Walker 6), Oregon 34 (Guerrier 12). Assists_Texas Southern 7 (Henry 3), Oregon 15 (Richardson 4). Total Fouls_Texas Southern 22, Oregon 18. A_7,037 (12,364).
