No. 13 Oregon 86, SMU 63

SMU (1-0)
Jasey 2-3 0-0 4, Ma.Weathers 1-4 4-4 6, Bandoumel 5-14 0-0 14, Davis 2-8 4-4 9, Mi.Weathers 3-3 0-0 6, Nutall 0-8 2-2 2, Clark 1-1 4-4 6, Todorovic 3-5 0-0 9, Phelps 2-5 0-1 4, Smith 1-2 0-0 3, Jah.Young 0-0 0-0 0, Agunanne 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 14-15 63.
OREGON (2-0)
Guerrier 4-6 0-2 9, Williams 8-14 2-4 19, Harmon 2-6 0-0 5, Richardson 7-12 0-0 18, Jac.Young 6-13 5-7 18, Soares 3-8 3-5 10, Kepnang 3-5 1-2 7, Bittle 0-0 0-1 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Reichle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-64 11-21 86.
Halftime_Oregon 50-35. 3-Point Goals_SMU 9-29 (Bandoumel 4-8, Todorovic 3-5, Smith 1-2, Davis 1-6, Phelps 0-1, Ma.Weathers 0-1, Nutall 0-6), Oregon 9-20 (Richardson 4-5, Jac.Young 1-2, Guerrier 1-3, Harmon 1-3, Soares 1-3, Williams 1-4). Rebounds_SMU 24 (Bandoumel, Nutall 5), Oregon 36 (Soares 7). Assists_SMU 10 (Davis 5), Oregon 10 (Williams 3). Total Fouls_SMU 16, Oregon 18.
