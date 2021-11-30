No. 13 Tennessee 86, Presbyterian 44

PRESBYTERIAN (5-3)
Hill 4-10 0-0 9, Harrison 3-10 1-1 7, Reddish 2-4 0-2 4, Younger 3-5 0-0 8, Stewart 3-4 0-0 9, McCormack 1-3 0-0 3, Ard 1-2 0-0 2, Graham 0-1 0-0 0, Thrash 0-2 0-0 0, Lovorn 0-4 0-0 0, Ferguson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 18-47 1-3 44.
TENNESSEE (5-1)
Fulkerson 1-2 2-2 4, Nkamhoua 1-2 0-0 2, Bailey 4-8 2-2 14, Chandler 7-14 0-0 15, Vescovi 6-11 0-0 13, Powell 5-6 0-0 15, Plavsic 0-1 0-0 0, Huntley-Hatfield 3-5 0-0 6, Zeigler 3-5 1-1 9, Mashack 0-0 1-4 1, Diboundje 1-1 0-0 3, Aidoo 1-1 0-0 2, Jancek 1-2 0-0 2, Gilbert 0-1 0-0 0, Sulack 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-59 6-9 86.
Halftime_Tennessee 45-21. 3-Point Goals_Presbyterian 7-17 (Stewart 3-4, Younger 2-2, Hill 1-1, McCormack 1-3, Ard 0-1, Graham 0-1, Thrash 0-1, Harrison 0-2, Lovorn 0-2), Tennessee 14-27 (Powell 5-5, Bailey 4-8, Zeigler 2-3, Diboundje 1-1, Chandler 1-4, Vescovi 1-5, Gilbert 0-1). Rebounds_Presbyterian 26 (Hill 7), Tennessee 25 (Fulkerson 5). Assists_Presbyterian 12 (Harrison, Reddish, Graham 3), Tennessee 26 (Chandler 7). Total Fouls_Presbyterian 14, Tennessee 7. A_15,768 (21,678).
