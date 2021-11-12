No. 14 Alabama 104, S. Dakota St. 88

S. DAKOTA ST. (1-0)
Dentlinger 1-2 0-0 2, Wilson 5-7 2-5 12, Arians 5-9 0-0 12, Mims 0-1 0-0 0, Scheierman 3-12 4-6 10, Freidel 8-13 4-6 23, Mayo 5-9 1-1 12, Appel 3-7 0-0 6, Wingett 2-5 0-0 6, Easley 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 34-70 11-18 88.
ALABAMA (2-0)
Gurley 4-9 0-0 9, Bediako 6-7 0-2 12, Ellis 5-10 3-4 15, Jah.Quinerly 11-24 0-0 26, Shackelford 8-17 4-5 23, Davison 2-7 2-2 6, Miles 5-9 0-1 13, Gary 0-1 0-0 0, Ambrose-Hylton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-84 9-14 104.
Halftime_Alabama 41-38. 3-Point Goals_S. Dakota St. 9-31 (Freidel 3-7, Arians 2-3, Wingett 2-5, Easley 1-1, Mayo 1-4, Dentlinger 0-1, Mims 0-1, Appel 0-2, Scheierman 0-7), Alabama 13-40 (Jah.Quinerly 4-15, Miles 3-4, Shackelford 3-8, Ellis 2-5, Gurley 1-3, Gary 0-1, Davison 0-4). Fouled Out_Wilson, Appel. Rebounds_S. Dakota St. 38 (Scheierman 18), Alabama 46 (Ellis 13). Assists_S. Dakota St. 15 (Scheierman, Appel 6), Alabama 19 (Jah.Quinerly 8). Total Fouls_S. Dakota St. 19, Alabama 17.
