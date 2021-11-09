No. 14 Alabama 93, Louisiana Tech 64

LOUISIANA TECH (0-0)
Crawford 7-15 1-1 15, Lofton 5-11 2-7 12, Archibald 1-6 0-0 3, Christon 1-3 0-0 2, C.Williams 0-2 0-2 0, Willis 6-12 1-2 16, Bradford 0-2 0-0 0, Green 2-8 0-2 5, Hunter 3-4 1-2 7, Stewart 1-2 0-0 3, T.Williams 0-1 1-3 1, Ponder 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 6-19 64.
ALABAMA (0-0)
Gurley 1-7 0-0 3, Bediako 2-4 1-2 5, Ellis 5-7 5-5 18, Jah.Quinerly 3-7 2-2 9, Shackelford 6-15 1-3 17, Davison 3-4 5-7 12, Gary 6-10 0-0 12, Miles 4-4 0-0 11, Ambrose-Hylton 1-2 0-0 2, Holt 0-2 0-0 0, Barnes 1-2 2-2 4, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Heard 0-0 0-0 0, Jad.Quinerly 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 32-64 16-23 93.
Halftime_Alabama 48-31. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana Tech 6-27 (Willis 3-8, Stewart 1-1, Archibald 1-3, Green 1-5, Bradford 0-1, Christon 0-1, Ponder 0-1, T.Williams 0-1, Lofton 0-2, Crawford 0-4), Alabama 13-33 (Shackelford 4-10, Miles 3-3, Ellis 3-4, Davison 1-2, Gurley 1-4, Jah.Quinerly 1-5, Holt 0-2, Gary 0-3). Fouled Out_Bediako. Rebounds_Louisiana Tech 34 (Lofton 9), Alabama 48 (Gary 10). Assists_Louisiana Tech 11 (Christon 3), Alabama 19 (Davison 6). Total Fouls_Louisiana Tech 18, Alabama 19.
