No. 14 Illinois 72, Kansas St. 64

ILLINOIS (2-2)
Hawkins 2-5 0-0 6, Cockburn 8-10 7-13 23, Curbelo 2-5 1-1 6, Frazier 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 1-5 0-1 3, Hutcherson 2-4 0-1 4, Plummer 7-10 0-0 21, Grandison 3-4 1-2 8, Bosmans-Verdonk 0-0 0-0 0, Payne 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 25-47 10-20 72.
KANSAS ST. (2-1)
Ezeagu 2-3 0-0 4, Massoud 4-10 2-2 13, Miguel 0-4 0-0 0, Pack 6-14 2-2 15, Smith 2-8 0-0 4, Nowell 7-15 4-5 19, McGuirl 2-8 0-0 5, Bradford 1-1 0-0 2, Landers 0-1 0-0 0, Kasubke 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-65 8-9 64.
Halftime_Illinois 34-31. 3-Point Goals_Illinois 12-26 (Plummer 7-9, Hawkins 2-5, Curbelo 1-1, Grandison 1-1, Williams 1-4, Hutcherson 0-2, Frazier 0-4), Kansas St. 6-21 (Massoud 3-5, McGuirl 1-3, Pack 1-4, Nowell 1-5, Landers 0-1, Miguel 0-1, Smith 0-2). Rebounds_Illinois 36 (Cockburn 12), Kansas St. 25 (Nowell 6). Assists_Illinois 20 (Curbelo 7), Kansas St. 9 (Miguel 4). Total Fouls_Illinois 18, Kansas St. 20.
