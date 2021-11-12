No. 15 Houston 79, Rice 46

RICE (1-0)
Fiedler 1-3 0-0 2, Evee 3-9 2-2 11, McBride 1-3 0-0 3, Pierre 1-7 0-0 2, Sheffield 2-6 5-7 10, Lieppert 2-3 0-0 5, Olivari 0-7 0-0 0, Abercrombie 3-8 2-2 10, Poteat 0-0 0-2 0, Hutchins 0-3 0-0 0, Geron 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 14-50 10-14 46.
HOUSTON (1-0)
Chaney 3-5 2-3 8, Moore 1-6 0-0 2, White 3-8 0-0 7, Edwards 7-14 1-2 18, Sasser 8-16 5-5 26, Shead 3-8 0-0 7, Roberts 0-1 3-4 3, Carlton 3-7 0-0 6, Francis 0-1 0-1 0, Elvin 0-1 2-3 2. Totals 28-67 13-18 79.
Halftime_Houston 44-15. 3-Point Goals_Rice 8-31 (Evee 3-9, Abercrombie 2-5, McBride 1-1, Lieppert 1-2, Sheffield 1-3, Hutchins 0-1, Olivari 0-5, Pierre 0-5), Houston 10-30 (Sasser 5-9, Edwards 3-9, Shead 1-2, White 1-4, Elvin 0-1, Roberts 0-1, Moore 0-4). Rebounds_Rice 31 (Fiedler 7), Houston 37 (Roberts 9). Assists_Rice 9 (Evee 3), Houston 15 (Sasser 5). Total Fouls_Rice 16, Houston 18.
