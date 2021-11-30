No. 15 Houston 99, Northwestern St. 58

NORTHWESTERN ST. (1-6)
Chougkaz 0-1 0-0 0, Zhgenti 2-9 2-4 8, Coleman 5-9 1-2 11, B.White 1-1 0-0 2, Garrett 2-4 1-2 6, Reed 2-3 2-2 7, King 1-7 2-2 4, McDonald 4-9 6-6 17, Owens 1-1 1-1 3, Zelenbaba 0-2 0-0 0, Polatoglou 0-0 0-0 0, Riley 0-1 0-0 0, Potts 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-47 15-19 58.
HOUSTON (6-1)
Chaney 1-1 0-0 2, F.White 3-4 1-2 8, Edwards 3-8 3-5 10, Sasser 9-17 1-2 26, Shead 4-6 2-2 12, Moore 8-13 0-0 17, Mark 5-9 0-0 12, Roberts 1-2 0-0 2, Carlton 2-4 2-4 6, Francis 1-1 0-0 2, Armbrester 1-3 0-0 2, Elvin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 38-70 9-15 99.
Halftime_Houston 60-25. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern St. 7-14 (McDonald 3-6, Zhgenti 2-3, Garrett 1-2, Reed 1-2, Zelenbaba 0-1), Houston 14-34 (Sasser 7-14, Shead 2-3, Mark 2-5, F.White 1-1, Moore 1-4, Edwards 1-5, Elvin 0-2). Rebounds_Northwestern St. 19 (Zhgenti, Coleman 5), Houston 42 (F.White 8). Assists_Northwestern St. 12 (B.White 4), Houston 27 (Shead 8). Total Fouls_Northwestern St. 12, Houston 18.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments