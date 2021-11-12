No. 15 Tennessee 49, UCF 41

TENNESSEE (2-0)
Dye 2-12 1-2 5, Key 2-4 0-0 4, Darby 3-10 0-0 8, Horston 6-13 1-2 14, Walker 1-3 1-2 3, Green 2-6 3-6 7, Miles 0-1 0-0 0, Puckett 2-3 3-4 8, Wynn 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-53 9-16 49
UCF (1-1)
Kaba 1-3 2-2 4, Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Battles 6-15 7-7 21, Burney 1-5 0-0 2, Sanders 3-12 0-0 6, Luma 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 1-3 0-0 2, Lewis 1-7 0-0 3, Meertens 0-3 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-52 10-11 41
|Tennessee
|10
|16
|8
|15
|—
|49
|UCF
|9
|5
|16
|11
|—
|41
3-Point Goals_Tennessee 4-15 (Darby 2-6, Horston 1-5, Walker 0-1, Miles 0-1, Puckett 1-2), UCF 3-13 (Battles 2-3, Burney 0-1, Sanders 0-2, Lewis 1-7). Assists_Tennessee 11 (Horston 3), UCF 5 (Battles 2). Fouled Out_UCF Kaba. Rebounds_Tennessee 42 (Team 4-6), UCF 32 (Team 5-5). Total Fouls_Tennessee 15, UCF 20. Technical Fouls_Tennessee Horston 1. A_2,819.
