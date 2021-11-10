No. 15 Tennessee 59, S. Illinois 49

S. ILLINOIS (0-1)
Brockmeyer 1-6 2-2 4, Keita 1-2 0-0 2, Love 5-8 0-0 13, McCallister 1-11 1-1 3, Silvey 2-14 0-0 5, Walker 4-5 2-2 10, Katcher 0-0 0-0 0, Link 3-3 0-0 9, Potter 1-1 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-50 5-5 49
TENNESSEE (1-0)
Burrell 6-9 0-0 12, Dye 6-14 0-2 12, Key 1-1 3-6 5, Darby 0-6 0-0 0, Walker 3-11 7-10 14, Green 2-2 0-0 4, Saunders 0-0 0-0 0, Rennie 0-2 0-0 0, Miles 2-2 0-0 4, Puckett 2-4 0-0 5, Striplin 1-2 0-0 2, Wynn 0-1 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-54 11-20 59
|S. Illinois
|11
|19
|12
|7
|—
|49
|Tennessee
|12
|15
|11
|21
|—
|59
3-Point Goals_S. Illinois 8-21 (Brockmeyer 0-3, Love 3-4, McCallister 0-6, Silvey 1-4, Link 3-3, Potter 1-1), Tennessee 2-15 (Burrell 0-1, Darby 0-4, Walker 1-4, Rennie 0-2, Puckett 1-3, Wynn 0-1). Assists_S. Illinois 12 (Silvey 5), Tennessee 8 (Walker 3). Fouled Out_S. Illinois Walker. Rebounds_S. Illinois 26 (Team 2-4), Tennessee 37 (Dye 6-13). Total Fouls_S. Illinois 22, Tennessee 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,951.
