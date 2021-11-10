No. 16 Florida St. 78, North Florida 50

NORTH FLORIDA (0-1)
Jazz Bond 4-10 0-0 10, Broermann 1-5 0-0 2, Jaida Bond 1-9 0-0 3, Moore 4-6 0-0 10, Tolbert 4-12 2-2 10, Benedith 1-6 1-2 3, Evans 2-7 3-4 7, Gore 1-1 0-0 2, Knights 1-4 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-60 6-8 50
FLORIDA ST. (1-0)
Myers 4-7 1-1 9, Baldwin 3-8 2-3 8, Jackson 6-11 0-0 13, Jones 3-9 2-3 8, Weber 3-8 1-2 7, Bejedi 2-6 0-0 5, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Nicoletti 0-0 0-0 0, Puisis 2-7 0-0 6, Gordon 2-3 1-2 5, Timpson 4-5 2-3 10, Valenzuela 2-6 3-4 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-70 12-18 78
|North Florida
|10
|10
|18
|12
|—
|50
|Florida St.
|20
|20
|21
|17
|—
|78
3-Point Goals_North Florida 6-25 (Bond 2-7, Broermann 0-1, Bond 1-7, Moore 2-3, Tolbert 0-1, Benedith 0-2, Evans 0-2, Knights 1-2), Florida St. 4-19 (Jackson 1-3, Jones 0-1, Weber 0-3, Bejedi 1-3, Puisis 2-7, Valenzuela 0-2). Assists_North Florida 5 (Moore 2), Florida St. 16 (Weber 5). Fouled Out_North Florida Gore. Rebounds_North Florida 32 (Team 5-6), Florida St. 48 (Myers 5-8). Total Fouls_North Florida 22, Florida St. 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,819.
