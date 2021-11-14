On Air: Federal News Network program
No. 16 Florida St. 79, Milwaukee 42

The Associated Press
November 14, 2021 6:06 pm
MILWAUKEE (0-3)

Walstad 3-11 2-2 10, Nead 2-14 2-2 6, Santoro 0-1 0-0 0, Schmelzer 1-8 0-0 2, Staver 5-13 0-0 13, Halevi 1-4 0-0 3, Wittmershaus 0-3 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Crowley 0-0 0-0 0, Donaldson 1-6 0-0 3, Eubanks 1-3 0-0 3, McGlone 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-65 4-4 42

FLORIDA ST. (2-0)

Myers 0-1 0-0 0, Baldwin 6-8 0-0 12, Jackson 4-5 2-2 10, Jones 9-12 1-1 19, Weber 2-6 0-0 5, Bejedi 2-5 0-0 6, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Nicoletti 1-1 0-0 2, Puisis 1-3 0-0 3, Gordon 3-4 2-3 9, Timpson 6-10 0-0 12, Valenzuela 0-3 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-58 6-8 79

Milwaukee 9 6 13 14 42
Florida St. 21 16 20 22 79

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 8-31 (Walstad 2-4, Nead 0-6, Schmelzer 0-5, Staver 3-8, Halevi 1-3, Wittmershaus 0-1, Donaldson 1-1, Eubanks 1-3), Florida St. 5-11 (Jackson 0-1, Weber 1-4, Bejedi 2-3, Puisis 1-2, Gordon 1-1). Assists_Milwaukee 13 (Schmelzer 7), Florida St. 23 (Jackson 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 30 (Walstad 5-7), Florida St. 42 (Baldwin 2-6). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 17, Florida St. 13. Technical Fouls_Florida St. Puisis 1. A_2,307.

Sports News

