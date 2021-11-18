No. 17 Florida St. 64, Jacksonville 39

JACKSONVILLE (2-1)
Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Dunlap 0-7 0-0 0, Hawks 5-13 2-2 14, Hayes 0-6 0-0 0, Walker 1-4 1-2 3, Jackson 6-13 0-2 12, Graham 3-11 0-0 8, Gillard 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Sneed 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-57 3-6 39
FLORIDA ST. (3-0)
Myers 6-8 3-4 15, Baldwin 1-1 2-2 4, Jackson 3-9 1-1 8, Jones 3-6 6-10 12, Puisis 0-6 1-2 1, Bejedi 1-3 4-4 7, Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Nicoletti 0-0 0-0 0, Gordon 1-4 0-0 3, Timpson 6-9 0-0 12, Valenzuela 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-47 17-23 64
|Jacksonville
|13
|9
|7
|10
|—
|39
|Florida St.
|7
|12
|27
|18
|—
|64
3-Point Goals_Jacksonville 4-16 (Dunlap 0-4, Hawks 2-3, Walker 0-2, Jackson 0-1, Graham 2-5, Miller 0-1), Florida St. 3-12 (Myers 0-1, Jackson 1-2, Puisis 0-6, Bejedi 1-2, Gordon 1-1). Assists_Jacksonville 8 (Hawks 4), Florida St. 16 (Jones 4). Fouled Out_Jacksonville Jones, Dunlap, Hayes, Jackson. Rebounds_Jacksonville 26 (Jackson 6-9), Florida St. 42 (Timpson 3-8). Total Fouls_Jacksonville 26, Florida St. 14. Technical Fouls_Jacksonville Jones 1, Hayes 1, Florida St. Valenzuela 1. A_1,881.
