No. 17 Florida St. 76, Grambling St. 53

GRAMBLING ST. ()
Lavergne 0-2 0-0 0, Coleman 3-5 3-4 12, Ellington 0-3 0-0 0, Holt 5-9 0-1 13, Maples 3-12 5-6 11, Totten 1-4 0-0 3, Forte 1-5 0-0 2, Morrow 1-4 0-0 2, Christian 0-4 0-0 0, Eniafe 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, McLaurin 4-5 0-0 10, Tell 0-1 0-0 0, Wilkins 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-56 8-11 53
FLORIDA ST. ()
Myers 3-8 4-6 10, Baldwin 5-7 2-2 12, Bejedi 2-7 3-4 8, Jones 8-12 9-14 25, Puisis 1-4 0-0 3, Brown 3-4 1-2 7, Nicoletti 0-0 0-0 0, Gordon 1-2 0-0 2, Timpson 2-4 2-2 6, Valenzuela 1-1 0-0 3, Totals 26-49 21-30 76
|Grambling St.
|21
|14
|5
|13
|—
|53
|Florida St.
|24
|16
|15
|21
|—
|76
3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 9-23 (Coleman 3-4, Ellington 0-1, Holt 3-6, Maples 0-3, Totten 1-3, Morrow 0-2, Christian 0-1, McLaurin 2-3), Florida St. 3-11 (Myers 0-1, Bejedi 1-5, Puisis 1-4, Valenzuela 1-1). Assists_Grambling St. 9 (Maples 3), Florida St. 21 (Gordon 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Grambling St. 26 (Team 4-5), Florida St. 39 (Timpson 4-5). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 23, Florida St. 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,010.
