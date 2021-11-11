Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 17 Georgia Tech women cruise to win over Kennesaw St.

The Associated Press
November 11, 2021 9:51 pm
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — Lorela Cubaj scored 12 points with 15 rebounds and Eylia Love added 11 points and No. 17-ranked Georgia Tech beat Kennesaw State 72-45 Thursday night.

Nerea Hermosa’s layup with 8:13 left in the first quarter made it 6-4 for Georgia Tech (2-0) and the Yellow Jackets led for the remainder.

The Yellow Jackets only allowed Kennesaw State to reach double digits in scoring in the final quarter and owned a 45-30 rebounding advantage

Amani Johnson scored 12 points and Alexis Poole 10 for the Owls (1-1). Kennesaw State shot 33.3% (18 for 54), missed all six 3-points attempts and went 9 for 18 at the foul line.

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|8 GTC 2021
11|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell