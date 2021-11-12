No. 17 Ohio St. 84, Niagara 74

NIAGARA (0-1)
Cintron 5-8 4-6 17, Iorio 6-11 3-3 18, R.Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Hammond 7-14 4-7 22, Thomasson 1-12 2-2 4, Roberts 2-5 0-0 5, Traore 1-1 2-2 4, Kratholm 1-1 0-0 2, Levnaic 0-0 0-0 0, S.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Kuakumensah 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 15-20 74.
OHIO ST. (1-0)
Ahrens 2-6 0-0 6, Key 3-4 5-7 11, Liddell 9-15 8-12 29, Branham 3-6 0-0 7, Wheeler 2-3 3-4 9, Young 2-4 1-1 5, Johnson 2-5 1-2 7, Sueing 4-6 2-2 10, E.Brown 0-0 0-2 0, Sotos 0-1 0-0 0, Brunk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-50 20-30 84.
Halftime_Ohio St. 42-41. 3-Point Goals_Niagara 11-21 (Hammond 4-9, Cintron 3-3, Iorio 3-6, Roberts 1-2, R.Brown 0-1), Ohio St. 10-26 (Liddell 3-6, Wheeler 2-3, Johnson 2-5, Ahrens 2-6, Branham 1-1, Sotos 0-1, Sueing 0-2, Young 0-2). Rebounds_Niagara 30 (Hammond 6), Ohio St. 32 (Key, Young 7). Assists_Niagara 12 (Thomasson 4), Ohio St. 17 (Wheeler 6). Total Fouls_Niagara 19, Ohio St. 19.
