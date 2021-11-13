No. 18 Baylor beats No. 4 Oklahoma 27-14 to end streak

WACO, Texas (AP) — Gerry Bohanon threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores, Baylor’s defense constantly pressured Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler and the No. 18 Bears beat No. 4 Oklahoma 27-14 on Saturday to end the Sooners’ nation’s-best 17-game winning streak.

Abram Smith had 148 yards rushing, including a 75-yard scamper to set up the first of Bohanon’s two rushing TDs in the fourth quarter, and the Bears (8-2, 5-2 Big 12, CFP No. 13) rebounded from an unexpected loss last week at struggling TCU.

The Sooners (9-1, 6-1, CFP No. 8) were held to 260 total yards, their fewest ever for Lincoln Riley in his five seasons as head coach and two seasons as offensive coordinator before that.

Baylor fans stormed the field when they thought the game was over, but there had been a timeout, and three seconds remained. Pretty much all of Oklahoma’s team had left the field and it took several minutes to clear the field.

After an extended discussion among the referees, and an irate Riley, the defense returned to the field for the final snap. That was a 32-yard field goal by Isaiah Hankins for scoring that could come into play in a Big 12 tiebreaker, and the fans then swarmed the field again.

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams, who had been so dynamic since leading a big comeback against Texas last month, threw two interceptions. Preseason AP All-America Rattler, took over late in the third quarter.

NO. 1 GEORGIA 41, TENNESSEE 17

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Stetson Bennett ran for a touchdown and threw for another as Georgia remained perfect, wrapping up its Southeastern Conference schedule by routing Tennessee.

The Bulldogs (10-0, 8-0, No. 1 CFP) actually trailed by their largest margin this season after Tennessee scored a touchdown on the opening drive. Georgia also was down 10-7 at the end of the first quarter, new territory for the Bulldogs, who had only trailed by a field goal each to Auburn and Missouri.

Georgia responded by reeling off 27 straight points, including 17 in a dominating second quarter. Derion Kendrick intercepted a pass by Hendon Hooker, and Channing Tindall stripped Hooker of the ball — Tindall had three of Georgia’s six sacks.

Bennett converted the interception into a 9-yard TD run midway through the second, and he capped a 90-yard drive with a 23-yard TD pass to James Cook just before halftime. Cook also ran 10 times for a season-high 104 yards and two more TDs.

Tennessee dropped to 5-5 overall 3-4 in the SEC.

GEORGIA STATE 42, NO. 22 COASTAL CAROLINA 40,

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Nose tackle Thomas Gore stopped Shermari Jones’ run for a two-point conversion with 1:09 to play and Georgia State held off Coastal Carolina for the Panthers’ first victory over a ranked opponent.

Darren Grainger threw a go-ahead touchdown pass, and Tucker Gregg added his third scoring run after Georgia State (5-5, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference) blew a 28-16 lead in the second half to go up 42-34.

But Coastal Carolina (8-2, 4-2) drew within two points on Bryce Carpenter’s 17-yard scoring pass to tight end Isaiah Likely. The Chants tried to find Likely for the tie, but a pass-interference call led to another attempt. This time, Gore quickly corralled Jones from behind for the critical stop.

NO. 3 ALABAMA 59, NEW MEXICO STATE 3

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Bryce Young passed for 270 yards and five touchdowns, including three to Jameson Williams, and Alabama routed New Mexico State.

Young completed 21 of 23 passes in just over a half and the Crimson Tide (9-1, No. 2 CFP) produced the expected romp after a slow start. Alabama even trailed briefly before rattling off seven touchdowns in 20 minutes for a 49-3 halftime lead over the Aggies (1-9).

Young became the first Alabama quarterback to complete his first 13 passes in a game, playing only one drive into the second half when he lost a fumble in New Mexico State territory.

NO. 6 OHIO STATE 59, PURDUE 31

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — C.J. Stroud threw for 361 yards and five touchdowns, freshman TreVeyon Henderson rumbled for two more scores and Ohio State struck early and rolled over Purdue.

The Buckeyes (9-1, 7-0 Big Ten, CFP No. 4) scored on all seven of their first-half possessions, piling up 45 points against a Purdue team that hadn’t allowed more than 30 in any game this year.

Garrett Wilson, who was unavailable last week for unspecified reasons, had 10 catches for 126 yards and three touchdowns. Jaxson Smith-Njigba followed up a 15-catch, 240-yard effort last week with nine catches for 139 yards a a TD.

David Bell had 11 catches for 103 yards for Purdue (6-4, 4-3).

NO. 8 MICHIGAN STATE 40, MARYLAND 21

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Payton Thorne threw two of his four touchdown passes to Jayden Reed, and Kenneth Walker ran for 143 yards and two scores, helping Michigan State bounce back from its first loss with a victory over Maryland.

The Spartans (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten, No. 7 CFP ) stayed in the Big Ten championship race.

If Mel Tucker’s team can upset No. 6 Ohio State on the road next Saturday and beat No. 23 Penn State at home the following week, it will be in the conference’s championship game with an opportunity to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Terrapins (5-5, 2-5) have lost five of their last six games.

NO. 9 MICHIGAN 21, NO. 23 PENN STATE 17

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Cade McNamara threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to tight end Erick All with 3:29 left and Michigan stayed in the Big Ten championship race, rallying past Penn State.

McNamara completed 19 of 29 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns to boost the Wolverines (9-1, 6-1 conference, No. 6 CFP).

Hassan Haskins ran for 156 yards on 31 carries and Roman Wilson caught a pair of touchdown passes for the Wolverines.

Sean Clifford withstood seven sacks for Penn State (6-4, 3-4), completing 23 of 43 for 205 yards and a touchdown.

NO, 15 UTSA 27, SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI 17

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Frank Harris passed for 227 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 54 yards and UTSA overcame a sluggish performance to beat Southern Mississippi and remain undefeated.

The Roadrunners (10-0, 6-0 in Conference-USA) needed late defensive stands to avoid an upset by the Golden Eagles (1-9, 0-6).

With the game tied at 17 with six minutes remaining, UTSA noseguard Jaylon Haynes recovered a fumble by Southern Miss quarterback Antavious Willis at the Golden Eagles 35. The turnover led to Hunter Duplessis’ go-ahead, 24-yard field goal with 4:39 remaining.

MISSISSIPPI STATE 43, NO. 16 AUBURN 34

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Will Rogers threw for 415 yards and six touchdowns to help Mississippi State beat Auburn.

Auburn (6-4, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) scored touchdowns on its first four possessions and led 28-3 midway through the second quarter. But Mississippi State (6-4, 4-3) rallied, scoring 40 straight points behind Rogers’ arm.

Rogers completed 44 of 54 passes, connecting with 10 Bulldogs. Jaden Walley had seven catches for 87 yards, and Jakai Polk finished with 61 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions.

Auburn’s offense got off to a strong start behind Bo Nix. He finished with 377 yards passing and two touchdowns. But, as the defense struggled to slow Mississippi State’s passing attack after halftime, the Tigers were held to 158 yards and six points in the second half.

NO. 17 HOUSTON 37, TEMPLE 8

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alton McCaskill ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns and Houston beat Temple to clinch a berth in the American Athletic Conference championship game.

The Cougars (9-1, 7-0 American Athletic) have won nine straight games since an opening loss to Texas Tech to secure their first appearance in the conference championship game since winning the American Athletic in 2015. They will likely face No. 2 Cincinnati, which has to win one of its remaining two games — at home against SMU next Saturday and at East Carolina on Nov. 26, to join them in the Dec. 4 championship game.

Temple (3-7, 1-5) has lost five straight.

NO. 19 IOWA 27, MINNESOTA 22

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Alex Padilla threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in his first career start and Iowa withstood three fourth-quarter comeback attempts to beat Minnesota.

The Hawkeyes (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) led 24-16 before Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Chris Autman-Bell with 5:28 to play. The Gophers (6-4, 4-3) went for the two-point conversion, but Morgan’s pass was tipped by Iowa safety Dane Belton and fell incomplete.

The Gophers got the ball back at their own 10 with 3:08 left. Morgan was sacked for a 7-yard loss on second down, and his fourth-down pass was broken up by Iowa’s Matt Hankins.

Caleb Shudak’s 29-yard field goal provided the final margin, and then the Hawkeyes’ defense bowed up one more time when Minnesota drove to the Iowa 39. The game ended with Joe Evans sacking Morgan.

NO. 20 WISCONSIN 35, NORTHWESTERN 7

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Braelon Allen ran for 173 yards and three touchdowns to help Wisconsin beat Northwestern for its sixth consecutive victory.

Graham Mertz threw two touchdown passes for Wisconsin (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) and Badgers had four interceptions. Northwestern’s Andrew Marty threw three interceptions for the second straight week.

Northwestern (3-7, 1-6) was lost four in a row.

NO. 24 LOUISIANA-LAYAYETTE 35, TROY 21

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Levi Lewis threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to help Louisiana-Lafayette beat Troy.

Lewis had touchdown passes of 52, 15 and 13 yards and ran 27 yards for the other score. His TD passes came on the Ragin’ Cajuns’ first two drives of the game and their first drive of the second half.

Lewis completed 14 of 21 passes for 166 yards to help ULL (9-1, 7-0 Sun Belt Conference) extend its winning streak to a school-record nine games after losing its season opener at Texas 38-18.

Gunnar Watson was 29 of 55 for 350 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Troy (5-5, 3-3).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.