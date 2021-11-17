No. 18 Georgia Tech 65, ETSU 42

GEORGIA TECH (4-0)

Cubaj 4-11 4-4 12, Hermosa 6-13 5-6 17, Bates 2-4 0-0 6, Lahtinen 3-6 1-1 9, Love 2-9 4-4 9, Strautmane 2-4 1-1 6, Wone Aranaz 0-1 0-0 0, Bulane 0-3 0-0 0, Carter 2-5 0-0 4, Harrison 0-0 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-56 17-18 65

ETSU (1-3)

Burdick 2-6 0-0 4, Griffin 1-8 4-4 7, Hooks 1-8 2-2 4, Roberts 3-10 3-4 11, Upton 0-6 2-2 2, Davis 4-8 0-0 9, Adams 0-2 2-2 2, Moore 1-3 0-0 3, Carrington 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Vananda 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 12-53 13-14 42

Georgia Tech 28 8 16 13 — 65 ETSU 13 5 18 6 — 42

3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 6-16 (Bates 2-4, Lahtinen 2-3, Love 1-2, Strautmane 1-2, Bulane 0-3, Carter 0-2), ETSU 5-21 (Burdick 0-3, Griffin 1-3, Hooks 0-5, Roberts 2-4, Upton 0-2, Davis 1-1, Moore 1-2, Vananda 0-1). Assists_Georgia Tech 16 (Cubaj 5), ETSU 8 (Hooks 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 48 (Hermosa 4-10), ETSU 30 (Team 3-6). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 12, ETSU 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_816.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.