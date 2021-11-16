No. 18 North Carolina 94, Coll. of Charleston 83

NORTH CAROLINA (3-0)

Garcia 1-5 5-6 7, Bacot 10-12 4-9 24, Davis 2-3 2-3 6, Love 6-14 10-12 22, Black 2-4 0-0 4, Walton 5-8 0-0 14, Manek 6-12 2-2 17, McKoy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-59 23-32 94.

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (3-1)

Faye 3-4 3-4 9, Lampten 0-0 0-0 0, Meeks 2-14 3-4 7, Smith 5-12 4-4 19, Underwood 4-10 0-0 8, Burnham 7-10 0-0 17, Tucker 3-11 2-6 10, Ali 4-14 4-5 13, Smart 0-0 0-0 0, Horton 0-1 0-0 0, Farrar 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-77 16-23 83.

Halftime_Coll. of Charleston 42-36. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 7-20 (Walton 4-6, Manek 3-8, Davis 0-1, McKoy 0-1, Garcia 0-2, Love 0-2), Coll. of Charleston 11-30 (Smith 5-11, Burnham 3-3, Tucker 2-5, Ali 1-5, Faye 0-1, Horton 0-1, Meeks 0-4). Fouled Out_Faye. Rebounds_North Carolina 47 (Bacot 12), Coll. of Charleston 29 (Meeks, Underwood, Smart 5). Assists_North Carolina 19 (Love 6), Coll. of Charleston 13 (Underwood, Ali 4). Total Fouls_North Carolina 19, Coll. of Charleston 25. A_5,203 (5,100).

