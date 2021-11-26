No. 18 South Florida 57, No. 7 Stanford 54

SOUTH FLORIDA (5-2)
Leverett 0-1 0-0 0, Mununga 2-12 2-4 6, Harvey 4-7 4-4 15, Pinzan 3-11 2-3 11, Tsineke 7-20 0-0 14, Bermejo 1-3 0-0 3, Fankam Mendjiadeu 4-12 0-0 8, Alvarez 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Betancourt 0-0 0-0 0, Guerreiro 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-67 8-11 57
STANFORD (4-2)
Brink 10-17 3-8 23, Prechtel 0-2 0-0 0, Lacie Hull 2-5 0-0 5, Lexie Hull 1-7 0-0 3, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Belibi 0-0 0-0 0, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-6 0-0 0, Jump 3-10 0-0 9, Bosgana 0-1 0-0 0, Demetre 5-11 1-2 14, Iriafen 0-0 0-2 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-60 4-12 54
|South Florida
|15
|13
|11
|18
|—
|57
|Stanford
|9
|10
|17
|18
|—
|54
3-Point Goals_South Florida 7-20 (Mununga 0-3, Harvey 3-4, Pinzan 3-7, Tsineke 0-2, Bermejo 1-3, Alvarez 0-1), Stanford 8-25 (Brink 0-1, Prechtel 0-2, Hull 1-3, Hull 1-2, Jones 0-1, Jump 3-9, Bosgana 0-1, Demetre 3-6). Assists_South Florida 13 (Pinzan 6), Stanford 16 (Hull 5). Fouled Out_South Florida Leverett. Rebounds_South Florida 52 (Mununga 8-23), Stanford 38 (Brink 5-11). Total Fouls_South Florida 14, Stanford 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_205.
