No. 18 Tennessee meets ETSU

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 12:30 pm
East Tennessee State (0-0) vs. No. 18 Tennessee (1-0)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Tennessee hosts East Tennessee State in an early season matchup. Tennessee is coming off a 90-62 home win against UT Martin on Tuesday. East Tennessee State went 13-12 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee limited its eight non-conference opponents to an average of just 55.9 points per game last season. The Volunteers offense put up 77.6 points per contest on their way to a 7-1 record against competition outside the Southeastern Conference. East Tennessee State went 2-4 against non-conference teams in 2020-21.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

