No. 19 Auburn 62, Loyola Chicago 53

AUBURN (3-1)
Smith 7-9 0-1 14, Kessler 5-12 2-5 13, Cambridge 3-4 0-0 7, Jasper 1-9 1-2 3, K.Johnson 1-6 4-4 7, Green 3-8 2-2 10, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Moore 1-3 0-0 2, Cardwell 1-1 0-0 2, Berman 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-55 9-14 62.
LOYOLA CHICAGO (4-1)
Uguak 0-2 1-2 1, Hutson 3-7 0-0 6, Kennedy 6-8 0-0 13, Norris 3-9 1-2 10, Williamson 3-7 0-2 7, R.Schwieger 2-5 0-0 4, Hall 2-3 2-2 7, Clemons 1-5 0-0 3, Knight 1-1 0-1 2, Welch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 4-9 53.
Halftime_Auburn 34-32. 3-Point Goals_Auburn 5-18 (Green 2-5, Cambridge 1-2, Kessler 1-3, K.Johnson 1-4, Smith 0-1, Jasper 0-3), Loyola Chicago 7-23 (Norris 3-7, Hall 1-2, Kennedy 1-2, Williamson 1-4, Clemons 1-5, Uguak 0-1, R.Schwieger 0-2). Rebounds_Auburn 30 (Kessler 10), Loyola Chicago 22 (Hall 5). Assists_Auburn 12 (Jasper 6), Loyola Chicago 11 (Williamson 3). Total Fouls_Auburn 18, Loyola Chicago 17.
