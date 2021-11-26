No. 19 Auburn 89, Syracuse 68

SYRACUSE (3-3)
J.Boeheim 1-5 0-0 3, Swider 5-11 5-5 17, Edwards 7-8 3-5 17, B.Boeheim 3-12 9-9 17, Girard 1-6 0-0 3, Torrence 2-2 1-3 6, B.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Anselem 0-1 2-2 2, Ajak 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 20-48 21-26 68.
AUBURN (5-1)
Smith 8-17 2-2 22, Kessler 3-3 0-0 6, Cambridge 4-8 0-0 10, Jasper 1-3 0-0 3, Johnson 6-14 2-2 15, Green 2-6 0-0 5, Cardwell 3-3 0-0 6, J.Williams 3-7 3-5 9, Moore 1-2 2-4 4, Berman 2-3 0-0 6, Cook 1-1 0-0 3, Leopard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-67 9-13 89.
Halftime_Auburn 43-33. 3-Point Goals_Syracuse 7-19 (B.Boeheim 2-6, Swider 2-6, J.Boeheim 1-1, Torrence 1-1, Girard 1-5), Auburn 12-30 (Smith 4-8, Berman 2-2, Cambridge 2-5, Cook 1-1, Jasper 1-2, Green 1-5, Johnson 1-5, Moore 0-1, J.Williams 0-1). Rebounds_Syracuse 23 (Edwards 6), Auburn 36 (J.Williams 7). Assists_Syracuse 13 (Torrence 5), Auburn 23 (Green 7). Total Fouls_Syracuse 10, Auburn 20. A_1,136 (500).
