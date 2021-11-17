No. 19 Ohio State squares off against Xavier

No. 19 Ohio State (3-0) vs. Xavier (2-0)

Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Ohio State visits Xavier in an early season matchup. Both teams earned big home victories in their last game. Xavier earned a 73-59 win over Kent State on Friday, while Ohio State got an 89-58 blowout win over Bowling Green on Monday.

TEAM LEADERS: Xavier’s Paul Scruggs has averaged 20 points, six rebounds and 4.5 assists while Colby Jones has put up 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and two steals. For the Buckeyes, E.J. Liddell has averaged 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and two blocks while Zed Key has put up 12.3 points and seven rebounds.EXCELLENT E.J.: Liddell has connected on 38.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 13 over his last three games. He’s also made 60 percent of his free throws this season.

RECENT GAMES: Ohio State has scored 80 points and allowed 66 points over its last five games. Xavier has managed 68 points and given up just 59.5 over its last five.

