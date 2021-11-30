No. 2 Purdue 93, Florida St. 65

FLORIDA ST. (5-1)
Butler 4-7 0-0 10, Osborne 2-5 2-2 6, Mills 9-16 2-2 22, Polite 2-6 0-0 5, Warley 3-6 0-0 6, Cleveland 3-10 1-2 7, Fletcher 2-9 0-0 6, Wilkes 0-3 0-0 0, Prieto 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 26-63 5-6 65.
PURDUE (6-0)
Furst 2-3 4-6 9, Edey 6-9 0-1 12, Ivey 7-11 0-0 18, Stefanovic 3-8 2-2 11, Thompson 4-4 2-2 12, Williams 4-7 0-0 8, Gillis 2-4 2-2 6, Hunter 2-3 0-0 4, Newman 5-9 1-1 13, Morton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-59 11-14 93.
Halftime_Purdue 48-32. 3-Point Goals_Florida St. 8-24 (Mills 2-3, Butler 2-4, Fletcher 2-5, Prieto 1-1, Polite 1-4, Warley 0-1, Cleveland 0-2, Osborne 0-2, Wilkes 0-2), Purdue 12-25 (Ivey 4-6, Stefanovic 3-7, Thompson 2-2, Newman 2-6, Furst 1-1, Morton 0-1, Gillis 0-2). Fouled Out_Mills. Rebounds_Florida St. 22 (Butler, Osborne, Mills, Polite 4), Purdue 34 (Furst, Ivey, Williams, Newman 6). Assists_Florida St. 12 (Polite 5), Purdue 23 (Stefanovic 8). Total Fouls_Florida St. 17, Purdue 8.
