No. 2 UCLA 86, No. 4 Villanova 77, OT

VILLANOVA (1-1)
Dixon 4-11 3-3 11, Samuels 7-16 1-2 20, Slater 3-6 4-4 10, Gillespie 6-12 2-3 18, Moore 6-14 0-2 14, Daniels 2-8 0-1 4, Arcidiacono 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-68 10-15 77.
UCLA (2-0)
Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Bernard 5-11 4-4 16, Campbell 5-9 2-2 14, Juzang 9-24 6-6 25, Jaquez 7-14 5-7 21, Clark 1-2 0-0 2, Singleton 2-2 0-0 6, Nwuba 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 17-19 86.
Halftime_UCLA 32-30. 3-Point Goals_Villanova 11-24 (Samuels 5-8, Gillespie 4-6, Moore 2-3, Arcidiacono 0-1, Slater 0-1, Daniels 0-5), UCLA 9-24 (Singleton 2-2, Jaquez 2-4, Bernard 2-5, Campbell 2-5, Juzang 1-8). Fouled Out_Slater, Moore. Rebounds_Villanova 30 (Dixon 9), UCLA 43 (Jaquez 13). Assists_Villanova 12 (Gillespie, Arcidiacono 3), UCLA 12 (Campbell 4). Total Fouls_Villanova 20, UCLA 18. A_13,659 (13,800).
