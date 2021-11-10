No. 2 UCLA signs center, 2 guards in 2022 recruiting class

LOS ANGELES (AP) — No. 2 UCLA signed a center and two guards on Wednesday as part of its 2022 recruiting class.

Adem Bona, a 6-foot-10 center, is out of Prolific Prep in Napa, California.

Amari Bailey, a 6-3 guard, plays for Sierra Canyon School in nearby Chatsworth. He averaged 29.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists in a shortened season last spring.

Dylan Andrews, a 6-3 guard at Compass Prep School in Arizona, grew up in Los Angeles. He played his first three prep seasons at Windward School in LA.

