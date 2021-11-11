No. 20 Florida St. 105, Penn 70

PENN (0-1)
Wang 3-8 1-2 7, Lorca-Lloyd 1-1 3-5 5, Charles 4-11 0-0 12, Dingle 8-15 2-2 23, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Slajchert 2-11 8-8 12, Smith 0-2 1-2 1, Monroe 1-3 0-0 2, Spinoso 2-2 0-0 4, Moshkovitz 0-0 0-0 0, Holland 0-0 0-0 0, Laczkowski 1-1 0-0 2, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Larson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 15-19 70.
FLORIDA ST. (1-0)
Osborne 4-6 9-12 18, Wilkes 2-6 0-0 4, Evans 5-9 3-4 14, Mills 6-13 1-1 14, Polite 5-9 4-6 17, Cleveland 4-9 1-2 9, Warley 1-4 4-4 6, Fletcher 4-8 1-2 9, McLeod 1-2 1-3 3, Butler 2-2 0-0 4, Ballard 1-1 0-0 2, Lindner 0-1 0-0 0, Spainhour 1-2 0-0 2, Thorpe 0-1 0-0 0, Yates 0-1 0-0 0, Prieto 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 37-75 24-34 105.
Halftime_Florida St. 51-39. 3-Point Goals_Penn 9-27 (Dingle 5-8, Charles 4-11, Smith 0-1, Washington 0-1, Wang 0-2, Slajchert 0-4), Florida St. 7-22 (Polite 3-4, Prieto 1-1, Evans 1-2, Osborne 1-3, Mills 1-4, Thorpe 0-1, Yates 0-1, Cleveland 0-2, Fletcher 0-2, Wilkes 0-2). Rebounds_Penn 25 (Slajchert, Monroe, Spinoso 4), Florida St. 47 (Osborne 13). Assists_Penn 11 (Williams, Slajchert 2), Florida St. 16 (Evans 5). Total Fouls_Penn 24, Florida St. 18. A_9,746 (12,100).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments