No. 20 Maryland 69, Hofstra 67

HOFSTRA (1-2)
Cramer 3-4 0-0 6, Cooks 4-12 2-2 13, Dubar 3-5 2-2 10, Estrada 6-12 0-0 12, Ray 5-16 3-4 18, Silverio 3-7 0-0 8, Burgess 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 7-8 67.
MARYLAND (4-1)
Scott 2-8 3-4 7, Wahab 3-3 0-0 6, Ayala 5-17 2-2 14, Hart 2-6 0-0 6, Russell 3-8 7-10 13, Martinez 5-9 2-2 13, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Reese 5-8 0-0 10, Dziuba 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 14-18 69.
Halftime_Maryland 34-31. 3-Point Goals_Hofstra 12-32 (Ray 5-12, Cooks 3-7, Dubar 2-3, Silverio 2-4, Cramer 0-1, Estrada 0-5), Maryland 5-22 (Hart 2-4, Ayala 2-9, Martinez 1-5, Reese 0-1, Scott 0-3). Rebounds_Hofstra 25 (Estrada 9), Maryland 41 (Scott 8). Assists_Hofstra 14 (Cooks 4), Maryland 15 (Russell 4). Total Fouls_Hofstra 16, Maryland 16.
