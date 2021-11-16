No. 20 Maryland takes on George Mason

George Mason (3-0) vs. No. 20 Maryland (3-0)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Maryland hosts George Mason in an early season matchup. Both squads won at home this past weekend. Maryland earned a 68-57 win over Vermont on Saturday, while George Mason got a 90-53 blowout win over Morgan State on Sunday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The do-everything Josh Oduro is averaging 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and two blocks to lead the charge for the Patriots. D’Shawn Schwartz is also a primary contributor, accounting for 15.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. The Terrapins have been led by Qudus Wahab, who is averaging 13.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and two blocks.JUMPING FOR JOSH: Oduro has connected on 37.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 62.5 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Maryland’s Eric Ayala has attempted 21 3-pointers and connected on 23.8 percent of them, and is 5 for 21 over the last three games.

STREAK SCORING: Maryland has scored 74 points per game and allowed 63.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: George Mason is rated second among A10 teams with an average of 83.7 points per game.

