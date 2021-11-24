Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 20 Michigan 65, Tarleton St. 54

The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 9:05 pm
< a min read
      

TARLETON ST. (1-4)

Hicks 2-9 3-3 7, Bogues 3-5 0-0 6, Gipson 6-20 4-4 17, Daniel 2-6 1-2 7, Small 4-11 2-2 12, Hopkins 1-3 1-2 3, Moore 0-0 0-1 0, McDavid 1-2 0-0 2, Jernigan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 11-14 54.

MICHIGAN (3-2)

Johns 2-2 1-2 5, Dickinson 3-6 3-4 9, Brooks 4-12 4-4 15, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Houstan 4-7 4-4 14, Diabate 6-7 2-3 14, Collins 2-2 1-3 6, Williams 0-1 2-2 2, Nunez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-38 17-22 65.

Halftime_Michigan 31-22. 3-Point Goals_Tarleton St. 5-17 (Daniel 2-3, Small 2-6, Gipson 1-5, Hicks 0-3), Michigan 6-18 (Brooks 3-9, Houstan 2-5, Collins 1-1, Diabate 0-1, Nunez 0-1, Williams 0-1). Fouled Out_Hicks, Daniel. Rebounds_Tarleton St. 19 (Gipson 7), Michigan 37 (Dickinson, Houstan 10). Assists_Tarleton St. 4 (Gipson 2), Michigan 14 (Collins 4). Total Fouls_Tarleton St. 19, Michigan 13.

        Insight by V3Gate: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives discuss how their agencies are deploying software that works, and that users really like.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|23 Cloud Security Demo Forum
11|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capitol Grounds and Arboretum team decorating the 2021 Capitol Christmas Tree