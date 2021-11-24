No. 20 Michigan 65, Tarleton St. 54

TARLETON ST. (1-4)
Hicks 2-9 3-3 7, Bogues 3-5 0-0 6, Gipson 6-20 4-4 17, Daniel 2-6 1-2 7, Small 4-11 2-2 12, Hopkins 1-3 1-2 3, Moore 0-0 0-1 0, McDavid 1-2 0-0 2, Jernigan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 11-14 54.
MICHIGAN (3-2)
Johns 2-2 1-2 5, Dickinson 3-6 3-4 9, Brooks 4-12 4-4 15, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Houstan 4-7 4-4 14, Diabate 6-7 2-3 14, Collins 2-2 1-3 6, Williams 0-1 2-2 2, Nunez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-38 17-22 65.
Halftime_Michigan 31-22. 3-Point Goals_Tarleton St. 5-17 (Daniel 2-3, Small 2-6, Gipson 1-5, Hicks 0-3), Michigan 6-18 (Brooks 3-9, Houstan 2-5, Collins 1-1, Diabate 0-1, Nunez 0-1, Williams 0-1). Fouled Out_Hicks, Daniel. Rebounds_Tarleton St. 19 (Gipson 7), Michigan 37 (Dickinson, Houstan 10). Assists_Tarleton St. 4 (Gipson 2), Michigan 14 (Collins 4). Total Fouls_Tarleton St. 19, Michigan 13.
