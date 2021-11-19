Trending:
No. 20 UCLA 73, CS Northridge 46

The Associated Press
November 19, 2021 12:58 am
CS NORTHRIDGE (1-2)

Amundsen 3-7 1-2 9, Spriggs 1-4 3-6 5, Henderson 1-6 0-0 3, Jackson 2-8 2-2 6, Tu’ua 3-4 0-1 7, Duchemin 2-5 0-0 5, Olivia Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Harvey 3-6 0-0 7, Hawkins 0-0 0-0 0, Hudgen 0-0 0-2 0, Macy Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Woodley 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-47 6-13 46

UCLA (2-0)

Thomas 10-14 1-3 21, Chou 3-9 1-1 8, Osborne 5-11 7-8 19, Owens 0-2 0-0 0, Penn 3-9 2-2 9, Horvat 2-3 1-2 5, Anstey 2-4 0-0 4, Onu 3-3 0-0 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-55 12-16 73

CS Northridge 17 9 10 10 46
UCLA 13 21 18 21 73

3-Point Goals_CS Northridge 6-17 (Amundsen 2-5, Henderson 1-3, Jackson 0-2, Tu’ua 1-2, Duchemin 1-1, Harvey 1-2, Smith 0-2), UCLA 5-16 (Thomas 0-1, Chou 1-4, Osborne 2-5, Penn 1-5, Onu 1-1). Assists_CS Northridge 8 (Jackson 3), UCLA 18 (Penn 7). Fouled Out_UCLA Anstey. Rebounds_CS Northridge 23 (Team 2-5), UCLA 40 (Anstey 3-9). Total Fouls_CS Northridge 19, UCLA 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_794.

