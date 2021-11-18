No. 21 Auburn meets USF

No. 21 Auburn (2-0) vs. South Florida (2-1)

Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Auburn visits South Florida in an early season matchup. Auburn has moved up to No. 21 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Morehead State and ULM last week. South Florida is coming off a 56-54 win over NC A&T on Monday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Wendell Green Jr. and Jabari Smith have led the Tigers. Green is averaging 17 points and six rebounds while Smith is putting up 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game. The Bulls have been led by Caleb Murphy and Russel Tchewa. Murphy has averaged 9.7 points while Tchewa has put up 7.3 points and seven rebounds per game.GIFTED GREEN JR.: Green has connected on 33.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

FLOOR SPACING: South Florida’s DJ Patrick has attempted 23 3-pointers and connected on 30.4 percent of them, and is 7 for 23 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Auburn has committed a turnover on just 11.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the eighth-best rate among all Division I teams. The Tigers have turned the ball over only eight times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.