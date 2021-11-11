No. 21 Maryland 71, George Washington 64

GEORGE WASHINGTON (1-1)
Lindo 5-11 0-0 13, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 6-13 1-1 14, Bamisile 9-20 2-3 20, Bishop 5-16 3-4 13, Dean 0-0 0-0 0, Freeman 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Samuels 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-66 6-8 64.
MARYLAND (2-0)
Scott 2-6 2-2 7, Wahab 7-10 4-6 18, Ayala 5-15 1-3 11, Hart 2-5 5-7 9, Russell 4-10 6-7 15, Martinez 1-5 0-2 3, Reese 2-9 2-2 6, Green 1-4 0-0 2, Dziuba 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 20-29 71.
Halftime_George Washington 30-29. 3-Point Goals_George Washington 4-17 (Lindo 3-5, Adams 1-4, Bamisile 0-3, Bishop 0-5), Maryland 3-20 (Russell 1-1, Scott 1-4, Martinez 1-5, Reese 0-1, Hart 0-3, Ayala 0-6). Rebounds_George Washington 34 (Lindo 9), Maryland 46 (Wahab 15). Assists_George Washington 9 (Lindo 3), Maryland 11 (Ayala, Hart, Martinez, Green 2). Total Fouls_George Washington 22, Maryland 10. A_13,398 (17,950).
