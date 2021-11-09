No. 21 Maryland 83, Quinnipiac 69

QUINNIPIAC (0-0)
Marfo 1-8 0-2 2, Rigoni 2-9 2-3 7, Jones 2-4 0-0 5, Williams 6-10 2-3 19, Chenery 3-9 1-2 8, Balanc 9-12 4-7 25, Lewis 0-2 1-2 1, Riggins 0-2 2-4 2, Blunt 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 12-23 69.
MARYLAND (0-0)
Scott 5-9 2-5 13, Wahab 7-10 3-4 17, Ayala 4-12 2-4 13, Hart 1-4 0-0 2, Russell 5-9 2-2 12, Green 0-3 2-2 2, Reese 5-7 1-2 11, Martinez 3-5 1-2 8, Dziuba 1-3 0-0 3, Graham 0-1 2-2 2, Dockery 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 15-23 83.
Halftime_Maryland 41-25. 3-Point Goals_Quinnipiac 11-30 (Williams 5-9, Balanc 3-5, Jones 1-2, Chenery 1-4, Rigoni 1-8, Marfo 0-2), Maryland 6-17 (Ayala 3-7, Dziuba 1-2, Scott 1-2, Martinez 1-3, Graham 0-1, Green 0-1, Hart 0-1). Rebounds_Quinnipiac 26 (Marfo 9), Maryland 44 (Ayala 8). Assists_Quinnipiac 13 (Marfo 4), Maryland 17 (Russell 4). Total Fouls_Quinnipiac 20, Maryland 13.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments