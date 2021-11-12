No. 21 Maryland faces off against Vermont

Vermont (1-0) vs. No. 21 Maryland (2-0)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Maryland hosts Vermont in an early season matchup. Vermont knocked off Northern Iowa by 14 on the road in its last outing. Maryland is coming off a 71-64 win at home against George Washington in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: .SHUNGU CAN SHOOT: Ben Shungu has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Maryland went 6-2 in non-conference play, averaging 76.4 points and allowing 65.6 per game in the process.

