No. 21 Ohio St. 94, Bowling Green 63

BOWLING GREEN (1-2)

Hempfling 1-5 0-0 3, Miller 5-7 2-3 12, Hampton 1-7 1-2 3, Lewis 0-0 4-7 4, Velasco 1-5 0-0 2, Dever 0-3 0-0 0, Parker 2-3 0-0 6, Sharps 8-11 0-0 21, Clerkley 0-1 0-0 0, Dziekan 3-5 0-3 6, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Tate 2-7 2-5 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-54 9-20 63

OHIO ST. (3-0)

Mikulasikova 8-13 3-4 19, Mikesell 6-10 3-4 19, Miller 2-4 2-3 6, Poole 3-5 4-5 11, Sheldon 8-11 0-0 17, Beacham 4-6 0-0 9, Bristow 1-4 4-6 6, Harris 1-5 0-2 2, Costner 0-0 0-0 0, Hutcherson 1-1 2-2 5, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Thierry 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-60 18-26 94

Bowling Green 14 19 13 17 — 63 Ohio St. 26 26 21 21 — 94

3-Point Goals_Bowling Green 8-18 (Hempfling 1-3, Hampton 0-2, Velasco 0-2, Parker 2-3, Sharps 5-8), Ohio St. 8-14 (Mikesell 4-6, Miller 0-1, Poole 1-2, Sheldon 1-2, Beacham 1-1, Harris 0-1, Hutcherson 1-1). Assists_Bowling Green 14 (Hampton 5), Ohio St. 17 (Miller 7). Fouled Out_Bowling Green Lewis. Rebounds_Bowling Green 26 (Tate 3-7), Ohio St. 40 (Miller 3-9). Total Fouls_Bowling Green 20, Ohio St. 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,418.

