Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 21 Seton Hall 62, California 59

The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 8:15 pm
< a min read
      

SETON HALL (3-1)

Samuel 5-9 0-0 10, Yetna 2-8 5-6 10, Aiken 2-5 2-2 7, Long 0-0 0-0 0, Rhoden 4-13 12-15 21, Richmond 4-7 3-5 12, Harris 0-4 0-0 0, Jackson 0-4 2-2 2, Obiagu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-50 24-30 62.

CALIFORNIA (2-3)

Anticevich 6-12 1-2 15, Kelly 7-8 9-9 23, Kuany 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 3-5 0-2 6, Shepherd 3-13 0-0 6, Celestine 2-6 0-0 6, Alajiki 0-2 1-2 1, Thiemann 0-0 0-0 0, Hyder 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 11-15 59.

Halftime_Seton Hall 27-25. 3-Point Goals_Seton Hall 4-18 (Richmond 1-1, Aiken 1-4, Rhoden 1-4, Yetna 1-5, Jackson 0-1, Samuel 0-1, Harris 0-2), California 4-12 (Anticevich 2-4, Celestine 2-4, Alajiki 0-1, Kuany 0-1, Shepherd 0-2). Fouled Out_Obiagu, Celestine. Rebounds_Seton Hall 25 (Yetna, Rhoden 7), California 31 (Kelly 11). Assists_Seton Hall 5 (Aiken 2), California 6 (Brown, Shepherd 2). Total Fouls_Seton Hall 16, California 19.

        Insight by Infor: This exclusive e-book highlights how the military services and defense agencies are rethinking their approach to managing their supply chains and how data is driving those decisions.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|23 Cloud Security Demo Forum
11|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capitol Grounds and Arboretum team decorating the 2021 Capitol Christmas Tree