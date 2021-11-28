No. 21 Seton Hall 84, Bethune-Cookman 70

BETHUNE-COOKMAN (1-6)
Poulina 0-2 0-0 0, Robertson 3-10 1-1 7, French 12-21 2-2 30, Garrett 5-10 0-0 11, McEntire 3-8 3-4 9, Joseph 3-5 0-0 6, West 2-4 0-0 5, Jak.Long 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-62 6-7 70.
SETON HALL (5-1)
Yetna 4-8 6-6 14, Obiagu 1-1 2-2 4, Aiken 1-7 2-2 4, Jah.Long 1-3 0-1 3, Rhoden 5-10 6-6 18, Richmond 3-7 0-0 6, Harris 4-9 0-0 11, Samuel 5-6 0-0 11, Jackson 2-6 4-4 8, Powell 1-1 0-0 3, Granda 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 20-21 84.
Halftime_Bethune-Cookman 34-33. 3-Point Goals_Bethune-Cookman 6-13 (French 4-7, Garrett 1-2, West 1-2, Joseph 0-1, Poulina 0-1), Seton Hall 8-29 (Harris 3-7, Rhoden 2-5, Powell 1-1, Samuel 1-2, Jah.Long 1-3, Jackson 0-2, Richmond 0-2, Yetna 0-2, Aiken 0-5). Fouled Out_McEntire. Rebounds_Bethune-Cookman 21 (Robertson, French 4), Seton Hall 41 (Yetna 13). Assists_Bethune-Cookman 18 (West 6), Seton Hall 21 (Richmond 6). Total Fouls_Bethune-Cookman 17, Seton Hall 13.
