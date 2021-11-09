No. 22 Arizona 87, CS Northridge 44

CS NORTHRIDGE (0-1)
Amundsen 0-5 0-0 0, Duchemin 1-5 0-0 2, Spriggs 4-7 1-2 9, Henderson 3-5 0-0 8, Jackson 4-11 0-0 9, Olivia Smith 2-8 1-1 5, Harvey 2-2 1-2 5, Hawkins 0-0 0-0 0, Hudgen 0-0 0-0 0, Macy Smith 2-3 0-0 5, Tu’ua 0-1 1-2 1, Woodley 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-48 4-7 44
ARIZONA (1-0)
Reese 6-12 1-2 14, Thomas 5-7 0-0 13, Ware 3-5 2-3 8, Pellington 0-2 0-2 0, Yeaney 1-2 0-0 2, Copeland 4-7 1-2 9, Love 1-2 4-4 6, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Chavez 0-3 1-2 1, Conner 2-4 2-2 8, Pueyo 2-3 0-0 5, Asi 2-4 0-0 5, Erdogan 0-1 0-0 0, Sanchez 0-3 0-0 0, Vonleh 7-8 0-0 14, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-65 11-17 87
|CS Northridge
|5
|13
|12
|14
|—
|44
|Arizona
|15
|32
|19
|21
|—
|87
3-Point Goals_CS Northridge 4-9 (Amundsen 0-1, Henderson 2-2, Jackson 1-2, Smith 0-1, Smith 1-2, Tu’ua 0-1), Arizona 8-19 (Reese 1-3, Thomas 3-5, Chavez 0-3, Conner 2-3, Pueyo 1-2, Asi 1-1, Sanchez 0-2). Assists_CS Northridge 10 (Hawkins 2), Arizona 27 (Pellington 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_CS Northridge 21 (Spriggs 2-6), Arizona 43 (Copeland 4-5). Total Fouls_CS Northridge 17, Arizona 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,154.
