No. 22 Auburn 93, Louisiana-Monroe 65

LOUISIANA-MONROE (0-1)
Howell 4-4 1-1 9, Boston 7-9 1-2 16, Gee 1-5 1-4 3, Gonzales 3-9 1-2 9, Harrison 1-5 2-2 5, Metskhvarishvili 3-11 2-2 8, Jones 2-5 4-6 8, Ozier 1-5 1-2 4, Phillips 1-2 1-3 3. Totals 23-55 14-24 65.
AUBURN (2-0)
Smith 7-12 6-8 23, Kessler 1-3 0-0 2, Cambridge 1-6 0-0 2, Green 4-9 6-8 15, Jasper 2-5 1-2 6, Johnson 4-7 6-8 18, Moore 5-9 6-6 16, Cardwell 1-3 0-0 2, Ja.Williams 3-4 0-0 6, Berman 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Cressman 0-0 0-0 0, Leopard 1-1 0-0 3, Maasdorp 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 25-32 93.
Halftime_Louisiana-Monroe 39-37. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana-Monroe 5-20 (Gonzales 2-7, Boston 1-2, Harrison 1-3, Ozier 1-3, Gee 0-1, Phillips 0-1, Metskhvarishvili 0-3), Auburn 10-25 (Johnson 4-5, Smith 3-5, Leopard 1-1, Jasper 1-3, Green 1-4, Kessler 0-1, Moore 0-1, Ja.Williams 0-1, Cambridge 0-4). Fouled Out_Harrison. Rebounds_Louisiana-Monroe 27 (Metskhvarishvili 7), Auburn 38 (Smith 9). Assists_Louisiana-Monroe 9 (Ozier 3), Auburn 17 (Jasper 6). Total Fouls_Louisiana-Monroe 25, Auburn 23.
