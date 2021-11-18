No. 22 Louisiana looking to end Liberty’s home win streak

No. 22 Louisiana (9-1) at Liberty (7-3), 4 p.m. (ESPNU)

Line: Liberty by 4 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Louisiana leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Ragin Cajuns are looking to solidify their spot in the Top 25, reach the 10-win mark for the third straight year and win their fifth in a row on the road. The Flames can enhance their standing as an up-and-coming program with a victory.

KEY MATCHUP

Liberty QB Malik Willis against the Louisiana defense. Willis is projected as a first-round NFL Draft choice and is a contender for a number of postseason awards. He makes things happen with his arm and his legs, but will be going against a defense ranked 14th nationally, allowing just 18.9 points per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Louisiana: DL Zi’Yon Hill. He leads the Ragin’ Cajuns with 4 1/2 sacks and could present a problem for Willis, who leads Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks with 755 rushing yards. Liberty QBs, however, have been sacked 38 times.

Liberty: RB Shedro Louis. He ran for 101 yards on just seven carries in the Flames’ 27-14 loss to No. 10 Mississippi. If he can be a threat in the running game, the Ragin’ Cajuns might be less inclined to focus entirely on Willis.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Ragin’ Cajuns have won a school record nine straight since starting the season with a 38-18 loss to Texas. … Louisiana is 13-1 in November under coach Billy Napier. … The Ragin’ Cajuns are 20-1 when quarterback Levi Lewis throws at least two TD passes. … Willis has thrown for 21 touchdowns and run for 10. … Liberty has won 15 straight at home, tied for the fourth-longest streak nationally. … This marks the first time the Flames have faced teams in the Top 25 in program history. … The Flames are 25-9 with Hugh Freeze as their coach.

