No. 22 St. Bonaventure 67, Boise St. 61

ST. BONAVENTURE (3-0)

Osunniyi 3-7 1-2 7, Adaway 5-6 0-0 10, Holmes 3-9 7-8 14, Lofton 6-14 5-6 17, Welch 4-12 2-2 12, Brown 2-4 0-0 5, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Coulibaly 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-53 15-18 67.

BOISE ST. (1-2)

Armus 1-7 5-6 7, Kigab 2-10 3-4 7, Akot 8-16 2-2 24, Doutrive 2-6 2-2 7, Shaver 3-11 2-2 10, Degenhart 2-3 0-0 4, Rice 0-3 0-0 0, N.Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Milner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 14-16 61.

Halftime_Boise St. 33-30. 3-Point Goals_St. Bonaventure 4-17 (Welch 2-9, Brown 1-2, Holmes 1-3, Lofton 0-3), Boise St. 9-26 (Akot 6-9, Shaver 2-6, Doutrive 1-2, Degenhart 0-1, N.Smith 0-1, Rice 0-2, Kigab 0-5). Rebounds_St. Bonaventure 33 (Holmes 10), Boise St. 28 (Armus 10). Assists_St. Bonaventure 15 (Lofton 7), Boise St. 12 (Kigab, Akot 3). Total Fouls_St. Bonaventure 14, Boise St. 17.

