No. 22 St. Bonaventure 68, Clemson 65

ST. BONAVENTURE (4-0)
Osunniyi 2-4 0-0 4, Adaway 6-12 0-0 14, Holmes 5-13 4-4 19, Lofton 7-16 4-4 22, Welch 3-6 0-0 9, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Coulibaly 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 8-8 68.
CLEMSON (4-1)
Hall 8-15 3-4 22, Tyson 4-9 0-0 8, Collins 6-9 1-4 14, Dawes 2-11 0-0 6, Honor 5-8 0-0 12, Bohannon 0-1 0-0 0, Hunter 0-4 0-0 0, Schieffelin 1-1 0-0 3, Middlebrooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 4-8 65.
Halftime_Clemson 36-26. 3-Point Goals_St. Bonaventure 14-24 (Holmes 5-8, Lofton 4-5, Welch 3-6, Adaway 2-4, Brown 0-1), Clemson 9-23 (Hall 3-5, Honor 2-5, Dawes 2-7, Schieffelin 1-1, Collins 1-2, Tyson 0-3). Rebounds_St. Bonaventure 31 (Osunniyi 11), Clemson 30 (Hall 8). Assists_St. Bonaventure 15 (Holmes 5), Clemson 12 (Honor 3). Total Fouls_St. Bonaventure 10, Clemson 12. A_3,464 (5,100).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments