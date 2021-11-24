No. 22 UConn 115, No. 19 Auburn 109, 2OT

UCONN (4-0)
Sanogo 12-25 6-7 30, Whaley 0-1 2-2 2, Cole 6-14 7-8 24, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 5-9 2-2 13, Polley 6-10 6-7 24, Hawkins 5-7 3-4 16, Gaffney 0-1 6-8 6, Akok 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-69 32-38 115.
AUBURN (3-1)
Smith 4-13 12-12 22, Kessler 6-11 1-1 14, Cambridge 2-4 1-2 6, Jasper 3-8 2-2 9, K.Johnson 7-16 11-16 27, Green 6-12 3-4 19, Williams 4-10 3-4 12, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Cardwell 0-0 0-0 0, Akingbola 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-74 33-41 109.
Halftime_UConn 45-34. 3-Point Goals_UConn 15-26 (Polley 6-9, Cole 5-10, Hawkins 3-3, Martin 1-3, Sanogo 0-1), Auburn 12-31 (Green 4-8, K.Johnson 2-5, Smith 2-6, Cambridge 1-2, Jasper 1-3, Kessler 1-3, Williams 1-4). Fouled Out_Whaley, Jackson, Martin, Smith. Rebounds_UConn 43 (Martin 8), Auburn 30 (Kessler 10). Assists_UConn 23 (Cole 6), Auburn 14 (Green 5). Total Fouls_UConn 26, Auburn 24.
