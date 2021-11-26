No. 22 UConn 70, VCU 63, OT

VCU (3-4)
Stockard 4-7 0-0 8, Ward 1-5 0-0 2, Williams 3-14 2-2 9, Curry 3-9 1-2 8, Nunn 6-14 7-9 21, Brown-Jones 0-1 4-6 4, DeLoach 1-2 0-4 2, Kern 2-3 0-0 4, Tsohonis 2-6 0-0 5, Nichols 0-1 0-1 0, Banks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 14-24 63.
UCONN (6-1)
Sanogo 2-3 2-2 6, Whaley 6-10 1-1 16, Cole 7-17 9-10 26, Jackson 1-6 0-0 2, Martin 2-7 2-4 7, Gaffney 1-6 6-8 8, Polley 0-5 3-3 3, Hawkins 1-3 0-0 2, Akok 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 20-60 23-28 70.
Halftime_VCU 28-26. 3-Point Goals_VCU 5-21 (Nunn 2-6, Curry 1-2, Tsohonis 1-3, Williams 1-8, Brown-Jones 0-1, Ward 0-1), UConn 7-24 (Whaley 3-3, Cole 3-8, Martin 1-3, Hawkins 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Akok 0-2, Gaffney 0-2, Polley 0-4). Fouled Out_Stockard, DeLoach. Rebounds_VCU 28 (Nunn 8), UConn 47 (Jackson 14). Assists_VCU 8 (Williams, Curry, DeLoach 2), UConn 14 (Jackson 4). Total Fouls_VCU 23, UConn 22. A_673 (500).
