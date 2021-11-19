No. 22 West Virginia 78, Kennesaw St. 58

KENNESAW ST. (1-3)

Legister 2-3 5-6 9, Poole 4-9 0-2 8, Johnson 5-11 2-2 14, Snipes 1-2 0-0 2, Whitfield 3-7 0-2 7, Piccolino 1-2 0-0 3, Baker 1-1 0-0 2, Harden 0-2 0-0 0, Hough 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Paul 4-7 1-2 9, Rodriguez 2-4 0-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-48 8-16 58

WEST VIRGINIA (2-0)

Martinez 5-7 2-2 13, Niblack 2-7 2-2 6, Deans 3-10 5-5 12, Hemingway 3-8 0-0 8, Smith 2-6 0-1 6, Gray 3-4 2-4 9, Ejiofor 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 1-3 2-4 4, Carson 5-6 0-0 14, Quinerly 2-3 0-0 4, Samuel 1-4 0-1 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-59 13-19 78

Kennesaw St. 23 7 13 15 — 58 West Virginia 21 21 23 13 — 78

3-Point Goals_Kennesaw St. 4-8 (Johnson 2-2, Snipes 0-1, Whitfield 1-1, Piccolino 1-2, Paul 0-1, Rodriguez 0-1), West Virginia 11-24 (Martinez 1-2, Deans 1-4, Hemingway 2-5, Smith 2-4, Gray 1-1, Carson 4-5, Quinerly 0-1, Samuel 0-2). Assists_Kennesaw St. 13 (Johnson 4), West Virginia 21 (Deans 7). Fouled Out_West Virginia Quinerly. Rebounds_Kennesaw St. 33 (Team 2-6), West Virginia 34 (Martinez 4-12). Total Fouls_Kennesaw St. 20, West Virginia 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,067.

